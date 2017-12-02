Appeal for bells to ring out to mark war’s end

An appeal has gone out to church bellringers around Britain to join in a major event next year to commemorate the centenary of the end of World War 1.

The organisers of Battle’s Over, a national and international event marking the armistice, wants to see more than 1,000 churches and cathedrals participate by ringing their bells simultaneously at 7.05pm on the night of November 11.

Pageantmaster Bruno Peek, is encouraging bell ringers to take part in Ringing Out for Peace.

Mr Peek, who is from Norfolk, said: “We want this to be the most widespread ringing of church bells since the Great War. It would be a fitting and moving tribute to the 1400 or so bell ringers that we understand lost their lives during World War One.

“I have no doubt that dedicated campanologists in Britain and around the world will want to join in this once-in- a-lifetime tribute to everyone who served on the battlefields, the high seas and the home front.”

Ringing Out for Peace is part of Battle’s Over, day-long, unique commemoration of the end of the first world war taking place throughout the UK, and at scores of locations overseas, including Australia, Canada, Denmark, Somaliland, the US and Germany to name but a few.

Mr Peek said, “The stirring sound of church and cathedral bells will provide a fitting conclusion to a day of contemplation, commemoration and, ultimately, celebration as the UK and other nations reflect on events a century ago, on the battlefields of Europe and at home in our factories and farms.

“I hope as many people as possible will join us in the Battle’s Over events to mark the conclusion of the first world war and pay tribute to the loved ones who played their part.”

The day is being organised with the cooperation of Central Council of Church Bell Ringers.

The event has four charities linked to it – the Royal Naval Association, Army Benevolent Fund – the Soldiers Charity, RAF Benevolent Fund and the Merchant Navy Association.

More information on Battle’s Over, and how to take part, can be found at www.brunopeek.co.uk