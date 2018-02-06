Appeal for community help in Dersingham as social club faces closure

Dersingham Social Club could be facing closure if a solution cannot be found by next month’s annual meeting, say its committee.

Despite hosting a sell-out gig at the weekend, the venue is facing problems in gaining regular support and raising funds to cover the rent and annual running costs.

Angie Mitchell, treasurer for Dersingham Social Club’s committee, said: “It’s really tough out there at the moment, we had the Wildboys play at the weekend which was a sell-out but it’s maintaining that and getting people out every week to support us instead of just picking and choosing events.

“The club is an integral part of the community, but we find it increasingly difficult to keep having events while we are in need of more financial aid and volunteers who could take on organising and running events.”

She added: “It’s hard, and it’s really sad for those of us who have been there from the start. This has been a huge part of my life seven days a week for seven years and it’s heartbreaking really.”

The closure is set to be discussed after the committee contacted the parish council asking for a rent break which was denied, and now committee members are appealing for community support to keep the venue going.

Mrs Mitchell said: “We just need more volunteers and more funds, our rent costs £5,000 a year which is more than the average social club because we have a bar to staff and things like fire safety equipment BT and Sky to pay for, people don’t realise the running costs.

“We hold a lot of charity fundraisers, school events, quiz nights and bingos but we need people to come more regularly. We hold a lot of soul nights because they are popular but we need people to come out when we put on the smaller bands too.”

During the day, the venue also hosts groups such as table tennis, and even provides a space for first aid courses with paramedics, but there is room for more community groups to make use of the social club.

Mrs Mitchell said: “If people come to us and they want a space, we will give it to them if it is available, it’s a community space but it’s just finding the right groups and making sure there is a need for them.

“We’re trying our best to raise support and funds, and we’ve got three great bands booked to play, we will just have to see the situation at the AGM on March 13.”