Norfolk Coroner's Office appeals to find family of King’s Lynn man Malcolm Stebbing

By Rebekah Chilvers
Published: 13:55, 06 March 2024

An appeal has been launched to find the family of a North Wootton man who has died.

Norfolk Coroner’s Service is asking for help to trace relatives of Malcolm Edward Stebbing, 88, who died on Friday.

“There were no suspicious circumstances that led to his death, but despite extensive enquiries no next of kin have been identified,” a spokesperson said.

An appeal has been launched to find the family of Malcolm Stebbing who has died
Anyone with information relating to Mr Stebbing is asked to contact the Coroner's Office on 01603 774773 or by emailing coroner@norfolk.gov.uk

