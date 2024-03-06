An appeal has been launched to find the family of a North Wootton man who has died.

Norfolk Coroner’s Service is asking for help to trace relatives of Malcolm Edward Stebbing, 88, who died on Friday.

“There were no suspicious circumstances that led to his death, but despite extensive enquiries no next of kin have been identified,” a spokesperson said.

Anyone with information relating to Mr Stebbing is asked to contact the Coroner's Office on 01603 774773 or by emailing coroner@norfolk.gov.uk