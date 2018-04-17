Appeal for information after caravan theft in Ashill

Police are investigating the thefts of two caravans which happened earlier this month, one of which was stolen from Ashill.

An Elddis Avante 505 caravan was taken from an address on Swaffham Road in Ashill between 7.10pm and 9.10pm on Monday, April 9.

At about 9.25pm police received reports of a caravan in a ditch on the A47 westbound at Swaffham and enquiries established it was the stolen caravan.

In a second incident, an Elddis Avante 505 caravan was stolen from an address in Little Snoring between 9.50pm and 10pm on the same evening.

The caravan has not been recovered.

Officers are linking the thefts and are appealing for anyone who may have seen anything suspicious in either area to come forward.

They are particularly keen to hear from anyone who may have information about anyone driving a pick-up truck who may have been seen acting suspiciously in the area around the time of both of the incidents.

Anyone with information should contact PC Matt Hill at Dereham Police Station on 101.

Alternatively you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their online anonymous form which can be accessed via the Crimestoppers website at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.