Officers are appealing for information after three motorbikes were stolen in Fakenham on Tuesday night.

A white and blue Sherco ST250 and two white and red Beta RR300 Enduro motorbikes were stolen from a premises in Hawthorn Way between 10.15pm and 11.05pm.

Anyone who may have seen anything suspicious or who has information should contact PC Alex Chenery at Fakenham Police Station on 101.