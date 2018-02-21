Appeal for information following burglaries in West Norfolk

Police are appealing for information following two burglaries in West Norfolk.

Jewellery and a safe containing jewellery were stolen from a property in Basin Road, Outwell, some time between 2.30pm and 8.45pm on Thursday, February 15.

A property in Croft Road, Upwell, was also broken into between 8.30am and 11.50pm on Thursday, February 15.

Police say it is not yet known whether anything was stolen.

Officers are investigating the possibilities that both incidents are linked.

Anyone who may have information about either incident should contact Det Con Claire Ranger at King’s Lynn CID on 101.

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.