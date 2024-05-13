Police are appealing for witnesses following an attempted rape in Lynn.

The incident occurred at a park on Loke Road on Saturday, April 13 at around 9.30pm.

A man, aged in his 30s, who was arrested in connection with the incident, has been charged with attempted rape, sexual assault and assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

Police are appealing for witnesses. Picture: iStock

He was remanded in custody and appeared at Norwich Magistrates’ Court on Friday, May 3.

He has been further remanded until his next court appearance on May 31 at Norwich Crown Court.

Officers are now keen to speak witnesses - particularly two people who were in the park at the time and are believed to have seen the suspect following the attack.

Police ask that these people get in touch with them via the force website, by emailing Nicholas.BRENNOCK@norfolk.police.uk or via phone on 101, quoting reference 36/26216/24.

Alternatively, people can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via its online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.