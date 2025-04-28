Non-emergency patient transport volunteer drivers are needed in West Norfolk.

Voluntary Norfolk is urgently seeking volunteer drivers to join its non-emergency patient transport service.

It would involve helping people get to and from the hospital and other medical appointments.

Brian Nelson is a current volunteer in West Norfolk

This vital service helps take the pressure off ambulance crews, whilst also providing patients with a positive and more personal experience.

They are inviting local people to come along to a friendly drop-in event at Gaywood Library on Tuesday, April 29, from 10am to 12pm to find out more about what the role entails.

Volunteer drivers use their own cars to give people lifts to and from medical appointments.

Many of the people they help wouldn’t be able to get there without them.

The role is “flexible and rewarding” – volunteers can do as much or as little as they like, and it’s a great way to do something kind for your community.

Some of the volunteers are former patients themselves and are eager to give something back, taking people to appointments at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Lynn or possibly further afield to Addenbrookes in Cambridge.

Typically, volunteers give up half a day each week to take local people to outpatient appointments or regular treatments, such as renal dialysis, but you can give as much or as little time as you have spare.

Voluntary Norfolk provides full training, support and all expenses are reimbursed, including mileage.

Ian Whiting, Voluntary Norfolk’s volunteer coordinator, said: “Our volunteer drivers make a real difference to people across Norfolk. They help patients who might be feeling worried or alone, and they always bring a friendly face.

“The volunteers really engage with the patients, offering more than just a lift – they create an opportunity for meaningful interaction, which many patients deeply appreciate.

“The fact that several of the drivers have done the role for over 10 years shows how rewarding it is, not just for the person being taken to their appointment, but for the volunteers themselves.

“But the reality is that we need more volunteers. We’re especially looking for more volunteers in Lynn and around West Norfolk. So, if you like driving and enjoy helping people, this could be perfect for you.”

One of the volunteer drivers, Brian Nelson, who is based in West Norfolk, said: “It’s a very satisfying position to hold. Every day and every run are different.

“No two patients are the same and some of the stories they confide in me are amazing. I have been doing voluntary hospital medical runs for several years. Two things you need most are empathy and patience.

“If you have these and are accepted to fill the role, I am sure you will love it.”