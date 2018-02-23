Appeal for volunteers at West Norfolk Disability Information Service

A disability service in West Norfolk needs more volunteers to continue providing support to their clients.

West Norfolk Disability Information Service (WNDiS), based in Tuesday Market Place in Lynn, provides an advocacy service for disabled people and carers.

They conduct assessments on buildings to check whether they are accessible to disabled people and provide disability awareness and equality training to volunteers.

WNDiS co-ordinator Jonathan Toye said: “We are looking for some more volunteers to help us provide our services for disabled people and carers.

“We are very busy with a lot of appeals and advocacy work. We only have two advocacies at the moment and we see around 15 or so people a week.

“Last year, in total, we saw around 800 to 900 people. It can get very busy and we need more people to help out.”

Mr Toye said anyone who is interested in joining the team is welcome and prior experience is not necessary, although it is desirable.

He added: “Anyone who is interested should get in contact and we can have a talk and go from there. Our volunteers will be provided with training so prior experience is not necessary.”

For more information or to submit your interest in becoming a volunteer, email Jonathan Toye on jt@wndis.org.uk, call 01553 782558, or visit their office between 9.30am to 5pm Monday to Thursday at 14 Tuesday Market Place.