The NHS is calling for more people in Lynn and West Norfolk to volunteer to support the Covid-19 vaccination programme.

Steward volunteers are a vital part of the NHS team and they are calling for 100 to step forward to support at vaccination sites.

Existing NHS volunteer responders are also asked to return to volunteering shifts.

The Covid-19 booster programme has launched to bolster the immunity of priority groups including those clinically at risk and people aged 50 and over as the challenging colder months approach.

The significant scale of the booster programme will see it run throughout autumn and winter.

Steward volunteers are vital in keeping the most vulnerable people in their area safe.

Victoria Jennings, NHS volunteer responder said: “I have really enjoyed doing my bit as a steward volunteer to help protect my community from Covid.

“I have met some brilliant people along the way.

“I will be continuing in my role for as long as I’m needed as it’s one of the most rewarding things I have ever done.”

NHS Volunteer Responders was launched at the start of the pandemic by NHS England and is delivered by the Royal Voluntary Service and the mobile app GoodSAM.

Through the programme, volunteers have responded to more than 2.2 million requests for help with tasks such as shopping, fetching medication, telephone befriending and patient transport.

Volunteer responders helped over 200,000 people to stay safe and well during the pandemic.

More recently, steward volunteers have collectively completed over 300,000 shifts at vaccination sites to date, with the number growing week on week.

Those interested in volunteering can visit nhsvolunteerresponders.org.uk to sign up.

If enough volunteers sign up in Lynn and West Norfolk to sufficiently support the local sites, recruitment may be closed.