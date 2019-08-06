Appeal for witnesses after man assaulted in King's Lynn car park

Police are appealing for witnesses after a man in his 60s was assaulted while at the St Nicholas Retail Park in Lynn last Monday (July 29).

The victim had parked his car and trailer in the Farm Foods car park at 2.55pm when another car parked alongside him, and a man opened his car door and hit the victim's vehicle.

Officers said an altercation then took place, in which the victim was subjected to verbal abuse and an assault, being hit with a piece of wood and pushed over.

Anyone with any information should contact PC James Lovelock on 101 quoting crime reference 36/53040/19.

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.