Appeal for witnesses after woman injured in King's Lynn robbery

Police are appealing for witnesses to a robbery in the Saddlebow area of Lynn at the weekend, which left a woman with facial injuries.

Officers said the victim, a woman in her 20s, was driving on High Road at Saddlebow Bridge, at around 11.20am on Saturday, July 4, when she was flagged down by a man claiming his friend had been hurt.

When the victim got out of her vehicle and walked towards the river, a second man assaulted her. Both men then demanded her mobile phone.