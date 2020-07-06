Home   News   Article

Appeal for witnesses after woman injured in King's Lynn robbery

By Rebekah Chilvers
-
rebekah.chilvers@iliffepublishing.co.uk
Published: 16:22, 06 July 2020
 | Updated: 16:26, 06 July 2020

Police are appealing for witnesses to a robbery in the Saddlebow area of Lynn at the weekend, which left a woman with facial injuries.

Officers said the victim, a woman in her 20s, was driving on High Road at Saddlebow Bridge, at around 11.20am on Saturday, July 4, when she was flagged down by a man claiming his friend had been hurt.

When the victim got out of her vehicle and walked towards the river, a second man assaulted her. Both men then demanded her mobile phone.

