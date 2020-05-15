Appeal for witnesses after woman robbed of handbag in King's Lynn
Published: 10:14, 15 May 2020
| Updated: 10:16, 15 May 2020
Witnesses are being sought to a robbery in Lynn this week in which a handbag was stolen from a woman.
Police said the incident happened at The Friars near to the junction with Gladstone Road at about 6.15pm on Wednesday (May 13).
A woman was walking adjacent to the bus lane when she was approached by three men who spoke to her before demanding her handbag.
