Appeal launched after sofa dumped in King's Lynn

An investigation has been launched to trace suspected flytippers after a sofa was dumped in Lynn.

Council officials say two people left the furniture item on Old Sunway at around 9.50pm on Sunday.

The pair are then believed to have fled towards the Barley Mow Yard and Railway Road areas, according to a social media post issued by West Norfolk Council this morning.

Officials are appealing for help after a sofa was dumped in Lynn's Old Sunway. Picture: West Norfolk Council (56032843)

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to email csnn@west-norfolk.gov.uk or call 01553 616200, quoting reference 22/01663.