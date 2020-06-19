Appeal lodged over King's Lynn car park homes bid refusal

Developers have claimed councillors acted unreasonably by rejecting plans for new housing in what is currently a car park on a Lynn housing estate.

Proposals for seven homes on a section of the Centrepoint car park, on the Fairstead estate, were rejected by West Norfolk Council's planning committee last December.

But an appeal against that decision has now been lodged on behalf of Shaz Butt of Blend Properties and claims members got it wrong by going against the advice of officials.