Authorities are attempting to trace the family of a 77-year-old woman who died last week.

The Norfolk Coroner’s Service is trying to find the next of kin of Jeanette Wooll, who lived in the Five Elms area of Fairstead and died on September 8.

There were no suspicious circumstances that led to her death, but despite carrying out extensive enquiries, no next-of-kin have been identified.

Anyone with information has been asked to contact the coroner’s office in Norwich on 01603 774773.