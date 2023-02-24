An appeal has been launched to trace the family of a man who passed away at home this week.

The Norfolk Coroner's Service is looking to find relatives to 82-year-old Michael Willimott, who lived at Saddlebow Road in Lynn.

He died on Wednesday this week (February 22) at that address, with no suspicious circumstances reported.

Despite "extensive" enquiries from coroners, no next-of-kin has been identified.

Anybody with any information relating to Mr Willimott has been asked to contact the coroner's office in Norwich by phoning 01603 774773 or emailing coroner.referral@norfolk.gov.uk