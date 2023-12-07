The Norfolk Coroners Service is trying to trace the family of an elderly man who lived in town.

Richard Moule, 74, who lived in Lynn, died on December 5 – and despite carrying out enquiries, the coroner’s office has been unable to identify a next of kin.

There were no suspicious circumstances leading to his death.

Norfolk Coroner's Court

Anyone with information relating to Mr Moule has been asked to contact the coroner’s office in Norwich on 01603 774773.