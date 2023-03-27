Norfolk's Coroner's Office has launched an appeal to find the family of a man who died earlier this month.

Terry Hazelwood, aged 66, died at his home address in Orchard Court, Lynn, on Saturday, March 18.

There were no suspicious circumstances surrounding his death.

Norfolk Coroner's Service has launch the appeal to find the family of Terry Hazelwood

Despite carrying out extensive enquiries, no next-of-kin have been identified by the Coroner’s Office.

Anyone who may have known Terry should contact the Coroner’s Office in Norwich on 01603 774773.