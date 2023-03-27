Norfolk Coroner's Office appeals to find family of King's Lynn man Terry Hazelwood
Published: 15:57, 27 March 2023
| Updated: 15:58, 27 March 2023
Norfolk's Coroner's Office has launched an appeal to find the family of a man who died earlier this month.
Terry Hazelwood, aged 66, died at his home address in Orchard Court, Lynn, on Saturday, March 18.
There were no suspicious circumstances surrounding his death.
Despite carrying out extensive enquiries, no next-of-kin have been identified by the Coroner’s Office.
Anyone who may have known Terry should contact the Coroner’s Office in Norwich on 01603 774773.