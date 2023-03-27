Home   News   Article

Norfolk Coroner's Office appeals to find family of King's Lynn man Terry Hazelwood

By Lucy Carter
Published: 15:57, 27 March 2023
 | Updated: 15:58, 27 March 2023

Norfolk's Coroner's Office has launched an appeal to find the family of a man who died earlier this month.

Terry Hazelwood, aged 66, died at his home address in Orchard Court, Lynn, on Saturday, March 18.

There were no suspicious circumstances surrounding his death.

Norfolk Coroner's Service has launch the appeal to find the family of Terry Hazelwood
Despite carrying out extensive enquiries, no next-of-kin have been identified by the Coroner’s Office.

Anyone who may have known Terry should contact the Coroner’s Office in Norwich on 01603 774773.

