Appeal to hear 100 Voices in 100 Days to shape future cancer services

West Norfolk Cancer Service User Group is appealing for the voices of 100 people affected by cancer in order to help shape a future provision of cancer services across the region.

100 Voices in 100 Days is a project to hear the experiences of West Norfolk residents whether they have had a cancer diagnosis themselves or are a relative or carer.

The user group is aiming to gather as many stories as possible between the launch event on Thursday, September 13 and Friday, December 21.

The project will be launched at the Duke’s Head Hotel, in Lynn’s Tuesday Market Place, between10am and 2.45pm.

Places are free but must be booked either by email at 100voices@qehkl.nhs.uk or call 01553 214754.

Organisers says there is a variety of ways people can take part on the day and the 99 days that follow.