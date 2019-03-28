Appeal to help identify man following theft at King's Lynn shop

Police are appealing for help to identify a man following a theft at a shop in Lynn.

A number of items worth more than £550 were stolen from Boots on High Street on Wednesday, February 27.

Police have released CCTV images of a man they would like to speak to following a theft in Lynn. Picture: Norfolk Police. (8139453)

Officers have released CCTV images of a man they would like to speak to following the incident.

Anyone who may recognised the man, or anyone with information, should contact Sgt Darryl Grief at King's Lynn Police Station on 101.

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.