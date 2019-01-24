Appeal to help identify woman following theft at King's Lynn store

Police have released a CCTV image of a woman they would like to speak to following a theft at a shop in Lynn.

Officers are appealing for help to identify the woman after a wallet was stolen in Sainsbury's Hardwick on Scania Way on Monday, December 24, 2018.

Police are appealing for help to identify a woman following a theft in King's Lynn. Picture: Norfolk Police. (6762231)

Anyone who may recognise the woman, or anyone with information, should contact PC Amy Laws at Lynn Police Station on 101.

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.