Appeal to identify man after car windscreen smashed in King's Lynn

Police are appealing for help to identify a man after an incident of criminal damage in Lynn earlier this month.

It's after the windscreen of a BMW car, which was parked in King George V Avenue, was smashed at about 4.30pm on Saturday, September 7.

Officers have released a CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to in connection with the incident.

Norfolk Police have released this image of a man they would like to speak to in connection with an incident of criminal damage in King's Lynn. (16879174)

Anyone who might recognise the man or may have seen anything suspicious in the area at the time stated above is asked to contact PC Lee Cater at Norfolk Police on 101 quoting investigation number 36/62861/19.

Alternatively, they can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.