Norfolk Coroner’s Service is searching for the next of kin of a woman in her 70s after her death nearly two weeks ago.

73-year-old Susan Rye, who lived on South Street in Lynn, died on Thursday, February 13.

There are no suspicious circumstances surrounding her death and despite extensive enquiries, authorities have been unable to locate a next of kin.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Coroner’s Office in Norwich on 01603 774773.