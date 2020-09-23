Home   News   Article

Help sought to trace family of King's Lynn man

By Lynn News Reporter
-
Published: 11:58, 23 September 2020
 | Updated: 12:00, 23 September 2020

An appeal has been launched to trace the family of a Lynn man who died last week.

The Norfolk Coroner's Service is looking to identify the next of kin of 68-year-old Ernest Springer, who died last Friday, September 18.

Officials say Mr Springer lived in Pleasant Court and there are no suspicious circumstances surrounding his death.

Norfolk Coroner's Court (42333730)
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Coroner’s Office in Norwich on 01603 774773

