A “heroine” who helped to get a pensioner back on his feet after he fell in the street is being urged to come forward.

David Nash, the chair of King’s Lynn Operatic and Dramatic Society (KLODS), is trying to trace a young woman who came to the aid of the 93 year-old following a fall at South Lynn.

David was putting up display boards for KLODS’ Halloween production of Hotel Frankenstein when he saw the man had fallen on the pavement.

Rehearsals are in full swing for KLODS' next production, Hotel Frankenstein.

He went to help the pensioner get back on his feet and he said a “truly kind neighbour came out” and offered to help.

“This young lady’s offer was gratefully accepted and the gentleman was helped back to his home,” said David, who is keen to pass on his thanks by offering the “South Lynn heroine” tickets to the KLODS show - which opens on October 30 at Lynn’s Springwood High School.

He added: “It is really important to help people in need and, whilst I was trying to get the chap back on his feet, other drivers and even a couple of people walked by. As I had gone down the road, turned around and went back, others must have noticed him being in distress.”

David is hoping the helper will get in touch via KLODS’ Facebook page so he can arrange collection of four free tickets as a thank you gesture.

The fast-moving comedy play, sponsored by the Lynn News and sister paper Your Local Paper, tells the tale of Dr Frankenstein’s daughter on a quest for the perfect brain to bring her grandfather’s monster to life once again.

She advertises her castle as a holiday destination to entice guests to come forward. With the help of her not-so loyal assistant, Egor, the castle is transformed for the evil scheme.

There is mystery and mayhem as guests respond to the advert, coupled with mix-ups and misunderstandings, which make this spooky spoof a hoot.

Tickets are available from the Corn Exchange on 01553 764864 or online via www.kingslynncornexchange.co.uk The play runs until November 1.