Appeal to trace missing man in King’s Lynn

Police are appealing for help to trace a man who is missing in the Lynn area.

Daniel Cross, 29, of Bayfield Close in Lynn, was last seen at his home address in the early hours of yesterday (Tuesday) morning.

Daniel Cross. Photo: Norfolk Police.

There was also a possible sighting of him walking towards John F Kennedy Road at 4.37am.

Officers are concerned for the welfare of Daniel and are appealing for anyone who may have seen him or know of his whereabouts to contact them.

Daniel is described as white, 5ft 5ins, with short brown hair, facial stubble and a tattooed right arm.

Anyone with information should contact Norfolk Police on 101.