Appeal to trace wanted man with connections to King's Lynn

Police are appealing for help to trace a wanted man with connections to the Lynn area.

Officers said James Cox, 54, who is serving a sentence for fraud, absconded from open prison in Norwich on Monday (December 3) after failing to return from a pre-arranged medical appointment.

James Cox. Picture: Norfolk Police. (5848793)

He is described as white, of medium build, about 6ft 3ins with short light brown hair.

Members of the public are advised not to approach him but call police immediately if they believe they have seen him or know of his current whereabouts.

Anyone with information should contact Norfolk Police on 101 quoting reference number 199 of 3 December.