Councillors have approved amendments to a previous scheme which will now see more than 100 new homes built at the Nar Ouse Regeneration Area (NORA).

The amended application has increased the number of houses on the site at Morston Drift from 94 to 105 and will offer 52 two-bed and 53 three-bed properties.

There will also be 16 affordable homes spaced out across the site with the application subject to conditions of a Section 106 agreement, to ensure the affordable homes provision criteria is met.

Plans for the new homes on the Nar Ouse Regeneration Area

If these conditions are not met within four months, the approved application will be reviewed.

Developers have designed the application so that it links to the former council developments on Nar Valley Park, the town river crossings and play areas. However, there will be no play space on the site itself due to the proximity to the River Nar.

There will be a mixture of semi-detached and terraced houses with red brick being used to construct many of the properties on the main spine road. Private gardens will also be provided with planning officers stating that the issue of windows overlooking neighbouring properties has been addressed.

An artist's impression of the site

The application had recommended approval by planning officers and deals with land left by Morston Assets after the company went into administration.

Dale Gagen, corporate project officer at West Norfolk Council, said: "This phase of development will ,for the first time, make it possible for members of the public to gain access to the long plan circular walk along both sides of the river using the two cycle way and footbridges.

"By making this link, this scheme enables the council to make good on its proposals to improve links between the new and old areas of South Lynn. It also enables everyone easy access to the park, the river walks, the community centre, play areas provided just off Wisbech Road and the football pitches.

"All developed prior to the council making its first house, this makes the area more accessible with this application transforming the derelict Muckworks site into a vibrant part of South Lynn."

The Muckworks application had been granted outline planning permission in 2011 and a reserved matters application for 126 homes was granted in 2014. This was revised to 94 houses in 2019 before increasing to 105 for this application.

There will be charging points for electric vehicles at 31 homes, which planning officer Stuart Ashworth said went "above and beyond" the criteria. There will also be solar panels for roughly a third of the homes which are orientated to the south.

But councillor Terry Parish criticised what he described as "poor forward thinking" by developers regarding the planning for which houses face the sun.

And councillor Sandra Squire added: "I was under the impression the government wanted to stop developments like these which are pretty uninspiring. I would even go so far as to say it's a modern slum."

The committee voted against councillor Tom Ryves' proposal for a pavement channel for EV cables so that they were not left on the floor.

And councillor Alec Kemp, who represents the South and West Lynn Ward, said she was in support of the application but would like to see a number of conditions including a play area on the site and for all houses to have electric charging points and solar panels.

She also sought guarantees over the internet and landline connection, as well as contributing towards the modal shift towards bus usage on Hardings Way.

Councillor Charles Joyce, who also represents South Lynn, raised a number of points including the distance to bin collection points for two properties which he described as "poor design", and ensuring there is no contamination of gardens.

He also queried the road at the site being narrow as well as the distance to the community centre for residents.

The application overwhelmingly passed with four abstentions.