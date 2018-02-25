Applications in for £100,000 of grants for Northwold pub

Campaigners are well on the way to saving a Northwold pub after £100,000 of grants and loan applications were submitted.

Their approval would be a huge boost to a £300,000 fundraising campaign that has seen an influx of donations as villagers pledged thousands to help save the Crown Inn.

Volunteer Trevor Michaels said: “Along with the pledges we already have, our fund now has something like £170,000 in the virtual bank.

“That still leaves us with a long way to go, so please, please, support us in any way you can. We’ll be holding our actual share launch soon so we hope to turn pledges into shares.”

The villagers have come together to hold a range of events to help raise funds for the campaign including one of their latest fundraisers which took over resident, Paul Gannon’s garden for a pop-up pub, before a sold-out roast dinner event.

Mr Michaels added: “We underestimated the demand for this and all 50 tickets were sold within a couple of days. We got to Sunday night tired, but with a real feeling that we’d put our campaign truly on the map.”

Steering group committee chairman Mark Vanderstay said: “It’s been a roaring success! The villagers really seem to enjoy the pop-up pubs, they’re getting the chance to meet their neighbours and it’s really shown people the social side of having a pub.”

The event proved such a huge success that organisers went on to hold a fish and chip night which saw crowds flock until closing, and they have plans in the pipeline for another upcoming event at a different location.

Mr Vanderstay said: “I thought it would take a lot longer to get to where we are. It’s been a lot of hard work, but also very enjoyable.

“People have really come together, volunteering to wash glasses and help in the pop-up pubs, it’s heartwarming to see.”

This appeal follows the success of the previous campaign to save the King’s Arms pub in Shouldham, which was successfully reopened by the community three years ago.

Fundraisers are holding another pop-up pub event this Saturday, at Manor Farm Barns in Northwold, from 12pm to 11pm. All are welcome to attend and support the campaign to Save The Crown Inn.

They will also hold another event at the same venue the following weekend, on March 3, from 12pm to 11pm.

To help with future events, call 01366 308381 and leave your details or email savethecrowninn@gmail.com