Apply now to cash pot for community projects in West Norfolk

People across West Norfolk are being invited to apply now for funding for community projects.

Applications to the borough council's Community Infrastructure Levy (CIL) pot must be made before August 1.

CIL funding is drawn from a levy on new development in the borough and can be used for a variety of projects that improve community assets.

Richard Blunt, cabinet member for development and regeneration, said: “CIL funding allows us to deliver a huge variety of schemes that benefit people across the borough.

“Last year we were able to fund projects totalling £580,000, ranging from zero-emission community transport to play areas to a neighbourhood cycle track.

“These are projects that bring tangible benefits, for example by improving access to services, providing opportunities to be physically active and improving local amenities that support communities.”

The official opening of the new cycle track at Holly Meadows School in Pott Row, funded from the borough council's Community Infrastructure Levy. (56447553)

One recent scheme saw the installation of a cycling, walking and running track at Holly Meadows School, in Pott Row. The track is being used to help pupils practise riding and learn important road cycling skills in a safe environment, and it is also available for community groups to use.

Other schemes have seen improvements to play areas and outdoor gyms, support for public transport through installation/replacement of bus shelters and introduction of zero emission Dial-A-Bus, and practical improvements to local amenities that people use, such as replacement windows on public village buildings.

Mr Blunt added: “If you have a good idea that would benefit the area where you live or have wider benefits across West Norfolk, please consider applying for CIL funding – it could help you deliver a fantastic project that will make a difference to your community.”

CIL is charged on the majority of new development and is an important source of funding for councils to use to help them deliver improvements to community facilities and services.

For community projects, sums of £2,000-£50,000 may be applied for. They should be in one of the following areas:

education – local initiatives

health

economic development

community facilities

green infrastructure

open space and leisure

community transport

To apply visit www.west-norfolk.gov.uk/cil-applications