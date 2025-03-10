An apprentice of a Lynn company put his success down to the opportunities given to him by his employers.

Conor Clark, who works at MARS Food UK in Lynn, was crowned as the Apprentice/Trainee of the Year at the 2025 West Norfolk Mayor’s Business Awards.

Conor has been working at MARS since he left school seven years ago. After completing his first apprenticeship, he is now taking a second which gives him a degree-level qualification.

Conor Clark (left) won the Apprentice / Trainee of the Year award. Pictures taken by Ian Burt

Speaking to the Lynn News after being announced as the winner, Conor emphasized the amount of support he has had from MARS, which manufactures brands including Ben’s Rice and Dolmio.

He said: “It's been really nice to be recognised. I’ve been recognised internally at MARS, but to go out in Lynn and beyond in the local area makes me really proud.

“It makes the guys at MARS really proud as well, I’ve got a lot of support from them, and without their support, I wouldn’t be where I am now.”

Conor was up against fellow West Norfolk apprentices Meg Savage from Eric’s Pizza in Thornham and Katrina Moffatt from Benchmarx Kitchens and Joinery in Lynn.

Conor added: “Support at work has really excelled me. At school, I had no idea what I wanted to do and now I’ve got a clear head of where I can be.

“I know what my potential is, it’s now down to me to reach that potential, it's really heartwarming and I feel confident, that is all down to how MARS has treated me.”

Category sponsor Greenyard Frozen described Conor as having a “very impressive start to his career”.