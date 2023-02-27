An apprentice from Lynn has won a prestigious award.

Elle Walden scooped the Behind-the-Scenes accolade at Cambridgeshire County Council’s annual Apprenticeship Awards, held during National Apprenticeship Week.

Elle, 20, is a former student of Springwood High School in Lynn and is a marketing and events apprentice at Cambridge Regional College.

After gaining great results at A-Level, she decided to take the apprenticeship route instead of university. She said: “I feel really honoured to have won an award which recognises the hard work that goes into completing an apprenticeship.

"I have really enjoyed learning in a fast-paced working environment and look forward to educating more prospective students in what it is like to take the apprenticeship route into a career”.

This accolade recognises the achievements of apprentices who provide essential support within their organisations and go above and beyond expectations.

