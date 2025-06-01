A college welcomed some of the most promising electrical apprentices from across the region as part of a recent event.

The College of West Anglia’s campus in Lynn campus hosted a SkillELECTRIC National Qualifiers heat at the beginning of the month.

Competitors taking part were Harvey Boxall and Harvey Bunn from Boston College, Brienny Allard representing the Essex Services Group, Lubco Ellison from Munro Building Services, Jane Thorpe from Suffolk New College, and Elliott Shelton from Warwickshire College Group.

Lubco Ellison representing Munro Building Services

Representing CWA this year was Korben Coleman. The college has a strong record of success in SkillELECTRIC competitions.

Last year, CWA student Charlie Moore made headlines when he not only won gold at the SkillELECTRIC UK final, but also went on to win the WorldSkills UK Electrical Instillation gold medal.

The Qualifiers are a series of ten competitive heats held at venues across the UK. Competitors are given a set amount of time to complete a challenging practical task, designed to reflect the real-world role of an electrical technician and meet the high standards expected within the industry.

Brienny Allard and Korben Coleman taking part in the SkillElectric competition

At Lynn’s heat, the participants completed an installation of various wiring types through trunking and conduit, which was cut and shaped as required, for power and lighting circuits. Learners then had to test the installation and complete relevant documentation.

Korben said: “The SkillElectric competition was a great experience, and I felt supported throughout the competition.

“An experience like this is so important, as they develop apprentices' ability to work independently and efficiently while also working to a high standard.”

Jane Thorpe representing Suffolk New College

Sam Donaghy, SkillElectric judge and NICEIC head of technical advice and practice, said: “The SkillElectric Competition is a great competition for the candidates to demonstrate their knowledge and skills.

“It’s a fantastic opportunity to put themselves into a situation where they can see how they perform. It’s great for them and their employers to demonstrate what they are doing and how they are supporting their apprentices.”