Archaeological dig survey to take place for five days at King's Lynn car park

A popular King's Lynn car park will have reduced spaces for five days while a survey is carried out to look for buried archaeological remains.

Up to 20 spaces will be unavailable at Chapel Street car park for the duration of the work from Monday, December 3 to Friday, December 7, while the survey is carried out by Oxford Archaeology East on behalf of Norfolk County Council.

Funded by Historic England, the survey will identify if any archaeological remains are beneath the car park, as well as their condition and state of preservation.

Previous archaeological work in the town shows there is a high chance of deeply buried remains being found.

Alternative parking is available at Austin Street while Chapel Street undergoes the archaeological work. There are a total of 80 spaces in Chapel Street car park.

The car park, owned by the borough council, is located within the Heritage Action Zone in King's Lynn.

The Heritage Action Zone project researches the history of key sites in the town and identifies the most important historical buildings, as well as finding new uses for underutilised space in the town centre.