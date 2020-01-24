Archaeological survey at King's Lynn car park postponed due to Corn Exchange works

Archaeological work on a central Lynn car park has now been deferred for months, a spokesperson for West Norfolk Council has confirmed.

West Norfolk Council had previously stated the Common Staithe Quay car park would be closed on three dates from the week commencing Monday, January 6.

However, a council spokesman has now said the archaeological survey is postponed until the work on the Corn Exchange has been completed.

Common Staithe Quay

He said the survey could therefore be "potentially starting in the summer."

It is expected that the survey will be overseen by Historic England in order to restore the historic significance of areas of Lynn which have run down or lost their historical identity.

This forms part of the council's Heritage Action Zone project in partnership with Historic England.

Local historian Dr Paul Richards previously told the Lynn News how the Common Staithe Quay Car Park was the “commercial hub” of Lynn from the 15th century to the 19th century where warehouses were built.

Water Lane, which leads to Common Staithe Quay, is currently closed at the moment due to works to the Corn Exchange.

The West Norfolk Council spokesman added: "Nothing is cordoned off [at Common Staithe Quay] other than for the works at the Corn Exchange."

Read more Kings Lynn