Parts of a Lynn car park will be out of use for about one week from Monday, July 12.

Areas of Common Staithe Quay car park in Ferry Street will be cordoned off to enable archaeological work to be undertaken.

A similar exercise at Chapel Street car park indicated activity from the medieval period and included finds such as ceramic building materials.

The bore hole surveys are part of the ongoing King’s Lynn Heritage Action Zone project in partnership with Historic England.

Cllr Graham Middleton, deputy leader of West Norfolk Council and cabinet member for business, culture and heritage, said: "As part of our Historic England funded five-year Heritage Action Zone project, we have been carrying out research into the archaeology and buildings of the town.

"This has included a mixture of building and ground surveys, map regression and archive image searches. These investigations have also included archaeological coring.

"The King’s Lynn Heritage Action Zone (HAZ) aims to show how well-designed new development which works with historic King's Lynn can reinforce the economic, social and environmental vitality of this modern medieval town.

“Coring at Common Staithe Quay has the potential to uncover buried archaeological material relating to medieval domestic occupation as well as industry and trade, from medieval, Hanseatic and later periods. Any items uncovered could reveal information about the contemporary landscape.

"Previous archaeological excavations in King’s Lynn suggest any excavation in the town’s historic core has the potential to reveal well-preserved organic material due to waterlogging."

The results of the coring studies at Common Staithe and Chapel Street car parks will be shared with the local community.

Tony Calladine, regional director for Historic England in the East of England, said: “We’re excited to see archaeological research work start on the Common Staithe car park and are looking forward to seeing what’s discovered.

"These rich connections to King’s Lynn’s historic past and people are vital for understanding and celebrating its unique character. Such understanding can help heritage play an important role in regeneration and economic growth in the town."

The archaeologists will work closely with the borough council and adjacent property owners to safely manage the survey and keep disruption to a minimum.