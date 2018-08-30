Archdeacon set to begin new role in King's Lynn

The Bishop of Norwich has appointed The Revd Canon Ian Bentley as the next Archdeacon of Lynn.

As an Archdeacon, Canon Bentley will act as a senior clergy member to whom the Diocesan Bishop has delegated responsibilities, including caring for buildings and pastoral care for clergy and their families.

Archdeacon of Lynn, the Revd Canon Ian Bentley. Photo: Hannah Betts. (3890755)

Canon Bentley was ordained in 1995 and has served for the whole of his ministry in the Diocese of Norwich.

He said: “I am surprised, humbled and thrilled to be given the opportunity to serve as Archdeacon of Lynn. I started my ministerial life as a curate in the Archdeaconry and it is great to be returning.

“I have loved every job I have been entrusted with in the Diocese of Norwich over some 20 years and I look forward to working together with the clergy and their congregations and taking the gospel of Jesus Christ to their parishes in my new role.”

The Revd Graham James, who appointed Canon Bentley as Archdeacon of Lynn in March, said: “Ian Bentley has been an exemplary parish priest in this diocese.

“Wherever he has served the church has grown under his care and leadership.

“He is highly esteemed by his fellow clergy and has the pastoral wisdom and good sense, which will serve us well in his new work as an Archdeacon.”