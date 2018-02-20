Archers star Tim shares his love for West Norfolk

editorial image

Renowned actor Tim Bentinck has lent his support to the Love West Norfolk campaign.

Tim, who is perhaps best known for playing David Archer on the long-running BBC Radio 4 series, has a home just outside Burnham Market.

David said: “The thing I love most about West Norfolk is that it’s not on the way to anywhere - people are only there because it’s their destination.

“It has an identity that is unlike anywhere else which I feel would be spoiled if they ever built a motorway; a

dual carriageway to Norwich is quite enough thank you.

“Our favourite place is Holkham Beach, huge skies, and always uncrowded, even when there’s a ton of cars

in the car park. A rewarding pint and a meal in any of the lovely pubs on the coast, then home to a roaring log fire - that’s my perfect day.”

Tim, a graduate of the University of East Anglia and Bristol Old Vic Theatre School, has enjoyed a 40 year career on stage, screen and television.

He is also a voice over artist, a musician and a writer, having recently published his autobiography Being

David Archer - And Other Unusual Ways of Earning a Living.