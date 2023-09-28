An open shoot event organised by an archery club saw more than 100 people take part.

On September 17, King’s Lynn Field Archery Club took to a quarry near Blackborough End to host their event and were greeted by archers ready to compete.

It was the first open shoot event on the field archery grounds since the end of lockdown.

Aurora Archery Club members with their winnings (Picture: King's Lynn Archery Club)

Ellie Murphy showing off her medal and cup (Picture: King's Lynn Archery Club)

The event was aimed at bowmen of all levels of experience and ages, who were invited to come along and have a go at shooting various types of targets.

Organised by chairperson Ian Deforges, Nikki Deforges, Colin Bonfield and Vaughan Woodbridge, the course consisted of 40 realistic 3D animal targets on the grounds and a ‘Popinjay’ target to keep people busy.

A spokesperson said: “No real animals are ever harmed in this sport, it is also illegal to hunt with bow and arrow in this country. All the members of field archery are aware and respect animals and the environment.”

There were 40 realistic 3D targets set up around the course (Picture: King's Lynn Archery Club)

The event was organised by the chairperson Ian Deforges and his wife Nicky (Picture: King's Lynn Archery Club)

There were a number of different categories which people were competing in, such as American Flatbow, Barebow, Bowhunter, Freestyle, Hunting Tackle, Longbow, Primitive, Unlimited and Crossbow.

In addition to the course, there was full catering from Blue Sky Cafe in Cromer, as well as Sally Bonfield with Irene and Roger Hunter, who were cooking bacon and burgers in a couple of marquees erected at the top of the course. Members of the club also brought cakes that they had made.

The day came to a nice finish when all equipment had been put away and the Red Arrows flew over on their way home from Duxford.