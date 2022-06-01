A Downham boy has raised over £1000 to send toys to Ukrainian children and has been stocking up on goodies at The Entertainer in Lynn.

Archie Ruskin, 12, from Hilgay bought nearly 500 individual toys from the shop in the town’s Vancouver Quarter – including yoyos, fidget spinners, Hot Wheels cars, dolls and puzzles.

He’s raised a total of £1255 from friends, family and neighbours in his village to spend on items to be sent to Ukraine.

Archie Ruskin,12, has shown incredible empathy for the children affected by war (55323217)

Archie said he wanted to do something because he’s got a younger brother and wondered how he would feel if he’d had to leave all his toys at home: “If it can brighten up their mood until all this stuff is over that would be great. It certainly feels like I've achieved something magical."

Archie has been fundraising tirelessly since war broke out in Ukraine, with the support of people in Downham and Hilgay.

Archie's Mum Claire Ruskin said that people have been "so generous" since he started campaigning earlier this year.

The toys will now go to a church in Peterborough where they will be packed into shoe boxes and shipped to children still living in Ukraine.

The Ruskin family have been in contact with Luba, who arranges shipments of donations to the country.

Archie and his mum spent around an hour in the shop yesterday working with management to ensure they got the right kinds of items for the children.

King's Lynn Lad Archie Ruskin is spending money he has raised for toys for children in Ukraine. Pictured FLtoR Kim Ridgewell (Asst Manager Entainer) Clare Ruskin. Archie Ruskin. Miranda Blake (Store Manager). (57027075)

Ms Ruskin said: “I never knew I could feel pride like it, for him to do all this for other children. I don’t think that feeling will ever go really. He's been able to buy around 500 things with a lot of variety."

King's Lynn Lad Archie Ruskin is spending money he has raised for toys for children in Ukraine. Pictured Archie Ruskin with Mun Clare Ruskin.. (57027074)

King's Lynn Lad Archie Ruskin is spending money he has raised for toys for children in Ukraine. Pictured Archie Ruskin. (57027071)

King's Lynn Lad Archie Ruskin is spending money he has raised for toys for children in Ukraine. Pictured LtoR Archie Ruskin with Mun Clare Ruskin.. (57027070)

Miranda, store manager, said: “It’s good for the kids out in Ukraine and good for Archie to be able to do this too. We’ve been helping them to pick the cheapest toys possible and have been able to give them an extra discount too.”

The Entertainer moved to the Vancouver Quarter in November 2021 and is situated on Broad Street next to H & M.