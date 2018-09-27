Architectural excellence and craftsmanship praised at Mayor's Design Awards

After pictures of GroundWorks Gallery, in Lynn. It won the Conversion Schemes. (4435496)

Craftsmanship and architectural excellence were celebrated at the annual Mayor’s Design Awards on Tuesday.

The awards, which were launched in October last year, shortlisted 30 schemes under a number of categories including residential extensions, listed buildings, single new build properties, small residential groups, craftsmanship, among more.

West Norfolk Council’s conservation officer, Pam Lynn said: “It was a very successful and well-attended event to recognise and celebrate the high quality design and workmanship which make West Norfolk such a wonderfully interesting and diverse place to be.

“We had more entries than ever this year with a good mix of traditional and contemporary buildings, which made the judges’ job in selecting the winners extremely hard.

“From a conservation perspective it was immensely pleasing to see such a high level of craftsmanship throughout all of the building trades, but especially in respect of the various historic buildings where the skills in the use of traditional materials is key.”

Before pictures of GroundWorks Gallery, in Lynn. (4435489)

The overall Gold Award Winner was Davaar House, in Docking.

The judges said: “It is an exceptional scheme which not only has high environmental sustainability credentials, but is also a clever and distinctive design that sits comfortably on its plot and takes advantage of the views afforded by the surrounding countryside.”

The full list of award winners is as follows:

• Community Schemes – SPAR Shop, Castle Acre

• Residential Extensions – Larks Rise, Castle Rising

• Single New Build Properties – Davaar House, Docking

• Conversion Schemes – GroundWorks Gallery, Lynn

• Listed Building Schemes – Snowre Hall, Fordham

• Small Residential Groups – Queen Street, Lynn

• Craftsmanship – Snowre Hall, Fordham

• Gold Award - Davaar House, Docking

• Mayors Special Award – Goldings, Saturday Market Place, Lynn