An architectural firm which has relocated to Lynn has designs on creating dream spaces for clients in West Norfolk.

Complete Architecture moved to offices at Bishop's Lynn House in Tuesday Market Place last year having previously been based at Cambridge.

It is about to launch a new initiative "design hub at the pub" where clients will be able to have an informal one-to-one discussion about projects for their homes completely free.

The firm offers a full range of architectural services to both residents and businesses but specialises in residential architecture, having extensive experience in design and renovation.

All projects are overseen by company director, Jon Clayton, a chartered architectural technologist, who moved to West Norfolk in 2016.

He said: “I’m thrilled to be working in Lynn. As an architectural designer, the historic setting of Lynn is an inspiring place to work. Being closer to the Norfolk coast is also a huge bonus, having grown up by the seaside.”

Director Jon Clayton of Complete Architecture which has relocated to Lynn.

The move to Lynn coincides with the launch of new packages, designed to give clients a combination of support and services, whatever stage they are at in their renovation project.

The latest technology is used to develop the designs and plans, including building information modelling (BIM).

Jon strives to help ensure that home renovations go to plan. He said: “People don’t realise how easily things can go wrong, with many issues easily avoided by proper planning at the beginning of a design project.

"We work to ensure that people get the right level of service from the beginning so that the design works for them and the project has the best chance of running smoothly and staying within budget.”

Complete Architecture designs house extensions, new build homes and handles planning, building control and construction matters. It has already transformed many tired and dated houses into chic and contemporary homes.

Jon's first design-hub at the pub event where people can chat about home design and property development takes place on Tuesday, February 12. Jon should be contacted first to book a slot. He can be contacted on 01553 606119 or via email jon@complete.archi

To find out more about Complete Architecture visit www.complete.archi