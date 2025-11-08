Automation and AI are handy tools, but real-life professional advice can support and optimise your business’ financial outlook, writes Complete Commercial Finance director Michael Moore…

It is nomination month for the Mayor’s Business Awards 2026 and we are always excited to learn about and celebrate the Norfolk businesses which will be announced as ‘best in class’ at next year’s awards ceremony on 6 March. Having been involved in sponsoring and judging in recent years, it’s always a proud moment to see the success of so many brilliant firms in our area.

In most instances, the companies which stand out are those where people make the difference, and in an increasingly automated world it’s interesting to me that so many businesses overlook the importance of ‘real person’ financial advice.

Complete Commercial Finance director Michael Moore

It’s estimated that 2.13m people in the UK have used AI tools like ChatGPT for managing their finances and, while AI plays an increasing role in financial service firms’ work including data analysis and back-office tasks, in my opinion nothing can replace the role of an expert finance professional.

Translating a forecast and knowing how business finance can transform the outlook for a company’s cashflow, or understanding how investment funding can support ambitious plans for growth is something I do not believe artificial intelligence will be able to replace any time soon. Before anyone accuses me of being a luddite, I believe technology has a role to play, but human insight is irreplaceable.

A recent article by the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales (ICAEW) focused on the increasing importance of finance business partnering in an automated world, particularly at the early stages of planning, to ensure the best advice is received and the right decisions are made. ICAEW trainer Iain Dewson describes a finance business partner’s most valuable skill as the ability to turn data into actionable insights, saying: “These are hard skills because they make a big difference.”

At Complete Commercial Finance, each of our team has decades of knowledge, experience and expertise in working with businesses to secure the best funding for their circumstances. From SMEs to large organisations operating nationally and internationally, we are able to work with companies on long-term financial planning and secure funding which creates stability and growth.

In an age where technology is transforming many aspects of our lives, there is huge reassurance in being able to speak and work with ‘real people’ who have the ability to guide the way and deliver results, and that is something no algorithm will ever shake.

Visit ccf.finance or call 01553 611619 to speak to Michael Moore and arrange a free business finance review.



