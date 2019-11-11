Argos will be opening in its new home at Lynn's town centre Sainsbury’s store on Wednesday.

The store has previously been located on Baxter's Plain, opposite the new H&M store which opened on Thursday.

Argos prides itself on being a technology-led retailer and the new store will have a Pay@Browse area with tablets that enable customers to buy goods quickly and conveniently as well as browse for items.

Argos will be opening in Sainsbury's Lynn town centre store

Alan Bedwell, Sainsbury’s Lynn store manager said: “We are thrilled to welcome the Argos team and even more fantastic colleagues to our store in Lynn.

The opening is great news for our customers, who are always looking for easier, more convenient ways to shop. We look forward to offering them an exciting range of products at fantastic value.”

Vancouver Quarter manager Alistair Cox said that there has been interest in the premises Argos has previously occupied, but was unable to comment further at this stage.

The new Argos store at Sainsbury's will give customers the opportunity to choose from thousands of technology, home and toy products available for immediate pick up and also collect orders they have made online. It will employ a team of 14 from the local community.

Collecting in store has proven popular with Argos customers and its stores in Sainsbury’s supermarkets have enabled customers to shop for grocery products at the same time as picking up their Argos orders.

While 60 per cent of Argos’s total sales start online, 85 per cent of customers choose to collect their goods in-store.

Argos’s Fast Track Delivery and Click & Collect means around 20,000 products can be ordered for same day collection in store and for home delivery in as little as four hours.

There are over 280 Argos stores in Sainsbury’s supermarkets with customers valuing being able to shop for a huge range of both grocery and general merchandise products in the same place.