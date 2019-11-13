Argos will be extending its opening hours now that it has moved into its new home in Lynn's Sainsbury's town centre store.

Several customers were already waiting outside the outlet ahead of its opening today at 8am in a self-contained unit near the escalator from Sainbury's store to the car park.

Argos opening hours will be from 8am to 8pm from Monday to Saturday and from 10am to 4pm on Sundays. Previously at its site on Baxter's Plain it was open most days from 9am to 5.30pm.

Celebrating the Argos store opening are, from left, training and support manager Emma Hadlum, Argos regional manager Rebecca Taylor, Lynn Argos store manager Nadine Leonard, Sainsbury's store manager Alan Bedwell, customer adviser Luke Futter, customer adviser Janet Whittwel and responsible colleague Brooke Johnson.

Said Argos store manager Nadine Leonard: "It means more shopping time for customers. Another big advantage of being in this Sainsbury's store is that we are right next to the bus station, which is really convenient.

"Everything is the same – all the items are still available in our main catalogue with the same prices. We have the same stock, but in a more compact area. It's so much better than the previous store."

Although there is no longer a separate display for jewellery as in the former shop, the same range of stock is available and can be brought out for customers to look at.

Nadine said: "We have support from our Hardwick store and there is a fleet of vans which come here twice a day and we offer a same day delivery service.

"There are 8,500 lines of stock and the stockroom is located here on the ground floor in 36 bays."

Customers' orders are available for immediate pick up and they can also collect orders they have made online.

The new store has a Pay@Browse area with tablets that enable customers to purchase what they want quickly and conveniently.

The existing team has moved to the new site but the move has led to four redundancies, which Nadine said were voluntary.

Alan Bedwell, Sainsbury’s store manager said: “The opening is great news for our customers, who are always looking for easier, more convenient ways to shop."

This year's big seller at Argos for Christmas is the L.O.L. Surprise! dolls range. "There are numerous dolls and items available under this umbrella and prices range from £9.99 for a doll to £120 for a L.O.L. dolls house. It's definitely our bestseller here in Lynn," said Nadine.

There are over 280 Argos stores in Sainsbury’s supermarkets allowing customers to shop for both grocery and general merchandise products in the same place.