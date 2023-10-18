The Argos store on Lynn’s Hardwick industrial estate has relocated to the Sainsbury’s store just yards away.

The shop, which had been based in a unit between Hobbycraft and The Food Warehouse, opened inside the supermarket on Scania Way this morning.

An Argos spokesperson said: “The transformation of our Argos store and distribution network is continuing at pace, improving availability, convenience and service for customers.

“As part of this, we are opening new Argos stores in many of our Sainsbury’s supermarkets, enabling customers to purchase thousands of technology, home and toy products from Argos while picking up their groceries.”

It comes after the Argos store in Lynn town centre moved into the Sainsbury’s store back in 2019.

The move also comes just over a month after a fire at the Sainsbury’s Hardwick store, on the evening of Saturday, September 16.

The supermarket was closed for the rest of the weekend and reopened on Monday, September 18.

The Lynn News asked Sainsbury’s if the cause of the blaze had been established, but a spokesperson said the investigation was ongoing.