An armed forces veteran at the forefront of an ongoing PTSD treatment trial appeared in court after being kicked out of a town pub.

John Tyrer, 44, of Lynn Road in Castle Rising, appeared at Lynn Magistrates’ Court on Thursday charged with two offences.

He pleaded guilty to possession of cannabis and to being drunk and disorderly in a public place, with both offences committed on June 11.

Crown prosecutor Stephen Munton told magistrates that on that date, police were called to the Maid’s Head pub in Lynn following reports of Tyrer “squaring up” to members of the public.

He had been restrained by door staff at the venue when they arrived, and the owner told officers that Tyrer had refused to leave despite previously being barred.

Police then noted the scent of cannabis coming from the defendant, and a search unveiled 18.6g of the Class B drug in his bag.

Tyrer accepted the drugs were his, but was slurring his words – and police deemed his behaviour to be disorderly.

He was subsequently arrested and taken into custody – but in mitigation, George Sorrell told magistrates that Tyrer has suffered from a range of mental health issues since his time in the armed forces. These include post-traumatic stress disorder.

And Tyrer said he is currently the second person in the country to undergo MDMA-assissted therapy for the conditions. It aims to open people up so that they can work through traumatising events from their past, according to studies.

He said the treatment has “brought a lot of memories” back, and Mr Sorrell added: “He took the cannabis occasionally to deal with these unfortunate symptoms, caused by anxiety.

“He doesn’t think that he was very drunk in that pub. He did think at the time that they had mistaken him for someone else.

“They were quite abusive towards him, referring to his origins from Liverpool and his accent, which wasn’t very nice.

“I don’t think you will see him again – he is quite remorseful over this incident, and has no intention of returning to court.”

Magistrates, led by John Hare, made an order for the forfeiture and destruction of the cannabis found in Tyrer’s possession.

They also handed him a 12-month conditional discharge, and told him to pay £145 in legal costs and a £26 victim surcharge.