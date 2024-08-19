A 35-year-old has been charged after numerous reports of a man with a gun in Lynn.

Police received a number of calls on Saturday after members of the public reported seeing a man with a gun in the Gaywood Road and Loke Road areas.

Armed officers were deployed to search the area, and following further inquiries arrested a man on Queen Mary Road at 8.30pm.

A man has been charged after reports of being seen with a gun in Lynn. Picture: iStock

He was taken to the Lynn Police Investigation Centre for questioning.

Michael O’Neill, of Lowfield in Lynn, was subsequently charged with possession of an imitation firearm and remanded in custody to appear at Lynn Magistrates’ Court today.