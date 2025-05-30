Armed police were deployed in Lynn last night following reports of a man threatening people with a knife.

Officers were called to Homelands Road - just off Gaywood Road, near the College of West Anglia - at 7.45pm yesterday.

The road was closed while they attended the scene, with photographs on social media showing cordons stretched across the street.

A large police presence was spotted in the area last night

Reports suggested a man was threatening people with a knife at a residential address.

A man aged in his 50s was subsequently arrested on suspicion of affray and taken to the Lynn Police Investigation Centre for questioning, where he remains.

“The incident was resolved at around 9pm and no one was injured. Enquiries are ongoing,” a Norfolk Police spokesperson said.

The Lynn News was told that punters at The Eagle pub on Norfolk Street were told to stay indoors by police during the incident, despite being a several-minute walk away.